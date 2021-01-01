COSO - The new way of male contraception.

Design process

New technologies only work if they are accepted by users and society. Therefore, user acceptance was the focus of my design process. To identify the user needs, a survey on male contraception was conducted with 422 participants. Based on this, male users between 20 and 30 years in stable relationships were recruited for 25 Co-Design workshops. In the workshops, requirements from the user's point of view were defined as a basis for developing the device. Furthermore the users were asked to draw an ultrasound device according to their own ideas. The sketches were then clustered and transferred into concepts. Subsequently, the approaches were evaluated with experts from urology, andrology, sexual therapy, psychotherapy and research from a professional perspective. After finalising the form by sketches, ergonomic prototypes were made of paper and cardboard to test the dimensions on different test persons. Subsequently, the prototype was checked to the largest common testicular size at the urologist and the shape was adjusted to the testicular anatomy. For the final design a detailed CAD-model was built. In a last step colors and materials were defined and evaluated with users. Brand values, COSO-App and Website were developed in order to communicate the project uniformly.